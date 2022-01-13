Reinsurer Launches With MassMutual, Centerbridge Support

By Ben Zigterman (January 13, 2022, 6:53 PM EST) -- A new life and annuity reinsurer with financial support from Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co., Centerbridge Partners, Brown Brothers Harriman and other investors launched after raising $1.65 billion of initial equity, according to a news release. Based in Bermuda, Martello Re Ltd. will initially focus on providing reinsurance capacity for MassMutual's products before offering its services to other life and annuity insurers, Wednesday's news release said. Martello Re will initially reinsure about $14 billion of general account liabilities from MassMutual and its subsidiaries, according to the news release. Centerbridge and MassMutual subsidiary Barings will manage Martello Re's investment portfolio, according to...

