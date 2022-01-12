Fed. Circ. Considers Letting Growers Dispute Tomato Duties

By Christopher Cole (January 12, 2022, 9:08 PM EST) -- A panel of Federal Circuit judges seemed open Wednesday to allowing challenges from Mexican producers to the U.S. government's imposition of anti-dumping duties on fresh tomatoes even though the growers aren't currently paying the levies. Several grower groups are challenging the U.S. Department of Commerce's 2019 move to scrap a 2013 agreement and set a 20.91% tariff rate. But in addition to setting the new duty rate, the department also made a new agreement with the growers to again suspend the duties and that new agreement remains in effect. The groups say they only agreed to the latest suspension deal under...

