4th Circ. Says Insurers Properly Split Wrongful Death Deal

By Eli Flesch (January 12, 2022, 7:34 PM EST) -- A Virginia-based insurer's $500,000 share of a $4 million settlement for a fatal boating collision can't be pared down, the Fourth Circuit said Wednesday, affirming a lower court's ruling that the settlement shouldn't be allocated on a pro rata basis. A Fourth Circuit appellate panel said that an insurer's $500,000 share of a $4 million settlement for a fatal boating collision can't be pared down, affirming a lower court's ruling. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) The appellate panel said the Mutual Assurance Society of Virginia wasn't entitled to more than $180,000 from the Chubb unit Federal Insurance Co. because provisions in their policies...

