Fla. Firm Settles Escrow Funds Case With Former Client

By Madison Arnold (January 13, 2022, 1:21 PM EST) -- A Florida law firm has settled with a former client that was accusing the firm and a payment services company of keeping $178,000 in missing escrow funds. Global Resource Inc. and Mario D. German and German Law Center PA informed the court Wednesday that it had reached a settlement and asked the Florida federal court to dismiss the case. "Plaintiff and defendants Mario D. German and Mario D. German Law Center PA hereby provide notice of settlement and stipulate and agree to the dismissal with prejudice of the claims against defendants Mario D. German and Mario D. German Law Center PA, according...

