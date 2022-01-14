Fried Frank Adds Two IP Attorneys In DC

By Jack Rodgers (January 14, 2022, 10:45 AM EST) -- Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson LLP has added two intellectual property attorneys with decades of experience to its Washington, D.C., office. Nicole M. Jantzi and Paul M. Schoenhard join the firm from McDermott Will & Emery LLP, where both attorneys worked for the past five years, according to their LinkedIn profiles. Jantzi will become Fried Frank's IP litigation practice lead as a partner, and Schoenhard will join the firm's litigation practice also as a partner, the firm said. James D. Wareham, who chairs the firm's litigation practice, said in a statement Jan. 4 that Fried Frank was excited to welcome...

