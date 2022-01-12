Hyzon Motors Faces SEC Subpoena Over Short-Seller Report

By Dean Seal (January 12, 2022, 8:11 PM EST) -- Hyzon Motors Inc. said Wednesday that it has been subpoenaed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with a short-seller's claims that the hydrogen-powered vehicle maker's biggest customer is "a fake-looking Chinese shell company." The company, which went public over the summer by merging with a special-purpose acquisition company, disclosed in an SEC filing that Wall Street's main regulator is seeking documents and information related to allegations in a report by Blue Orca Capital. The short-seller accused Hyzon in September of being "just a repackaging of a flailing Chinese parent company" and said the company's supposed largest customer, Shanghai...

