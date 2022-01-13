Judge Says PG&E On The Hook For Any Century-Old Pollution

By Morgan Conley (January 13, 2022, 2:00 PM EST) -- A California federal court ruled that Pacific Gas and Electric Co. would be liable for any century-old pollution discovered at the site of a long-shuttered energy and gas facility. U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick agreed with Golden State resident Dan Clarke that the California utility can be held liable under both the Clean Water Act and the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act for any potential pollution stemming from the Cannery manufactured gas plant, which has been closed since 1906. In his order Tuesday, Judge Orrick granted Clarke's bid for summary judgment on the issues of direct and parent liability, determining...

