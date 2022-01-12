Jan. 6 Panel Asks McCarthy To Discuss His Talks With Trump

By Hailey Konnath (January 12, 2022, 8:39 PM EST) -- The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection has asked House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to voluntarily share information on his conversations with former President Donald Trump before, during and after the attack, according to a letter sent Wednesday. McCarthy, R-Calif., has acknowledged that he spoke directly with Trump while the violence was underway at the Capitol, the panel said in the letter. And he was reportedly in communication with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in the days leading up to the riot. That means McCarthy has information relevant to the select committee's probe, the panel said....

