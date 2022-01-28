Wyoming State Senator Joins Brownstein's Cheyenne Office

By Humberto J. Rocha (January 28, 2022, 1:11 PM EST) -- Affie Ellis, an attorney and the first member of the Navajo Nation to be elected to the Wyoming state senate, has joined Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, the firm announced. Ellis will be a shareholder in the firm's natural resources department and American Indian law and policy practice, the firm said earlier this month. An expert on federal Indian law and policy with extensive experience in the public and private sector, Ellis has counseled clients on matters relating to the regulation of natural resources and public lands. "I went to law school at the University of Colorado, so I've always been familiar...

