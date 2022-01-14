FTC Merger Policy Shifts May Spur Uncertainty And Risk

By Benjamin Diessel, Robert Langer and Zeynep Aydogan (January 14, 2022, 5:28 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission has recently taken bold measures to reshape its enforcement priorities for review of mergers and acquisitions. The FTC shares jurisdiction over such reviews with the U.S. Department of Justice. Accordingly, new policies have historically been adopted jointly by the FTC and DOJ. Several recent actions of the FTC, however, have been undertaken unilaterally in a stark departure from that tradition. First, the FTC unilaterally resurrected a long-abandoned practice of requiring prior approval policies in connection with certain transactions. Second, the commission unilaterally withdrew the vertical merger guidelines that it had adopted jointly with the DOJ in 2020....

