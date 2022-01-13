Flimsy Analysis Dooms Feds' Refusal To Protect Bison

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (January 13, 2022, 3:21 PM EST) -- A Washington, D.C., federal judge on Wednesday found that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for the second time has used the wrong standard in deciding that bison living in Yellowstone National Park do not need protection under the Endangered Species Act. The FWS in 2019 decided that the bison do not qualify for either endangered or threatened status under the ESA by improperly weighing one scientific study over another, U.S. District Judge Randolph D. Moss said in an opinion granting the Buffalo Field Campaign and other groups' motion for summary judgment. The groups have been fighting to get ESA status...

