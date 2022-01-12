Senate Confirms Sanchez To 9th Circ. In 1st Judge Vote Of '22

By James Arkin (January 12, 2022, 8:11 PM EST) -- The Senate voted Wednesday to confirm California Court of Appeal Justice Gabriel P. Sanchez to the Ninth Circuit, making him the first federal judge to be confirmed in 2022. The U.S. Senate confirmed California Court of Appeal Justice Gabriel P. Sanchez to the Ninth Circuit Wednesday on a 52-47 vote. (U.S. Senate) Justice Sanchez was confirmed by a 52-47 vote after his confirmation initially scheduled for last week was delayed. He's the 12th circuit court judge to be confirmed since President Joe Biden took office. Justice Sanchez joined the California bench in 2018 after serving as deputy legal affairs secretary to former...

