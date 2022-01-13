No VAT Refund For Transaction Thought Exempt, ECJ Says

By Todd Buell (January 13, 2022, 11:47 AM EST) -- A company cannot claim a value-added tax refund if the underlying transaction was wrongly considered to be exempt from VAT and thus invoices didn't refer to the tax, the European Court of Justice said in a decision Thursday. The European Court of Justice rejected a British vitamin distributor's attempt to claim a value-added tax refund after the company first argued that payments made to the Royal Mail had to be retroactively considered to have included value-added tax. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert, File) The ruling means that a British vitamin distributor, Zipvit, can't reclaim VAT that it wrongly thought it didn't have...

