Investors' Challenge To $3.1B Materials Co. Sale Moves Ahead

By Jeff Montgomery (January 13, 2022, 8:04 PM EST) -- A stockholder suit accusing Apollo Global Management of orchestrating a conflicted, underpriced, $3.1 billion sale of Momentive Performance Materials Inc. in 2019 mostly survived a Delaware Chancery Court dismissal bid Thursday, along with claims against most of Momentive's directors. Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster, in a decision from the bench after a videoconference argument, found it reasonably conceivable that Apollo — which held 41% of MPM Holdings Inc.'s stock — acted as controller of the advanced materials giant, and that it conceivably steered the company into a $32.50 per share "take-under for its own interests when the company's shares were trading...

