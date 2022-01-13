NJ Firm Says Hartford Misses Mark In Virus Coverage Fight

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (January 13, 2022, 2:38 PM EST) -- Fleming.Ruvoldt PLLC blasted a Hartford unit's bid to escape the firm's lawsuit over the denial of insurance coverage for COVID-19 pandemic losses, telling a New Jersey state court that the insurer's defense argument ignores the unique nature of the firm's claims. In opposition to a dismissal bid by Sentinel Insurance Co. Ltd. and the Hartford Financial Services Group, the Garden State-based firm said in a brief Wednesday that the defendants' arguments mirror the ones they've asserted in nationwide pandemic insurance coverage denial cases that are distinguishable from the firm's lawsuit. "First, it is at its core a fraud case," the opposition...

