Crown Open To Further Talks With Blackstone After $6.5B Bid

By McCord Pagan (January 13, 2022, 6:03 PM EST) -- Australian resort and casino operator Crown Resorts Ltd. said Thursday that it has received a sweetened $6.5 billion takeover offer from Blackstone Group after spurring the previous bid and that it's open to continuing negotiations with the private equity giant. Blackstone's latest AU$13.10-per-share bid, ($9.54 per share) comes six weeks after Crown invited its suitor to view nonpublic information as part of its due diligence. Crown said Blackstone's previous $6.2 billion takeover bid, which followed multiple other offers by the private equity firm in 2021, was not compelling. "Following consideration of the revised proposal, including obtaining advice from its financial and legal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS