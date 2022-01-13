Credit Suisse Files 5 Insurance Claims Linked To Greensill

By Najiyya Budaly (January 13, 2022, 4:57 PM GMT) -- Credit Suisse AG said on Thursday it has filed five insurance claims covering almost $1.2 billion in exposure across its supply-chain finance funds linked to collapsed Greensill Capital. The Swiss lender's asset management arm said it had filed claims by Dec. 31 for its Luxembourg-based fund related to $846 million in exposures, as well as for its high-income fund with $326 million in exposures. The asset manager did not say to whom the claims were made. The funds were insured by Greensill entities, with the Credit Suisse funds named as the loss payees, according to a document published by the asset...

