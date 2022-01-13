Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Rimini Sanctioned $630K For Violating Oracle IP Injunction

By Lauren Berg (January 13, 2022, 8:00 PM EST) -- A Nevada federal judge has ordered Rimini Street Inc. to pay $630,000 in sanctions for failing to fully abide by a permanent injunction barring the software support company from copying Oracle Corp.'s software.

In a 56-page order Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Larry R. Hicks found Rimini in contempt regarding five of 10 instances in which the company was accused of possessing copies of Oracle's software, despite a court order barring Rimini from violating Oracle's intellectual property rights.

In one instance, while trying to fix an error some of its clients were experiencing with Oracle's PeopleSoft product, Rimini unintentionally received prohibited material...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!