Rimini Sanctioned $630K For Violating Oracle IP Injunction

By Lauren Berg (January 13, 2022, 8:00 PM EST) -- A Nevada federal judge has ordered Rimini Street Inc. to pay $630,000 in sanctions for failing to fully abide by a permanent injunction barring the software support company from copying Oracle Corp.'s software. In a 56-page order Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Larry R. Hicks found Rimini in contempt regarding five of 10 instances in which the company was accused of possessing copies of Oracle's software, despite a court order barring Rimini from violating Oracle's intellectual property rights. In one instance, while trying to fix an error some of its clients were experiencing with Oracle's PeopleSoft product, Rimini unintentionally received prohibited material...

