11th Circ. Orders Defense Of Fatal Pyro Plant Explosion Suits

By Ganesh Setty (January 13, 2022, 5:21 PM EST) -- James River Insurance Co. must defend an operator of an Alabama pyrotechnics plant and others in negligence suits following an explosion in 2015 that left two employees dead and one severely injured, the Eleventh Circuit ruled Thursday. The Eleventh Circuit said James River Insurance must defend an operator of an Alabama pyrotechnics plant and others in negligence suits following an explosion in 2015 that left two employees dead and one severely injured. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) The three-judge panel's published decision hinged on what exactly the term "any insured" meant in the commercial general liability policy's employer's liability exclusion. It ultimately found...

