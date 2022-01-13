Creditors Say Aliera Ch. 11 Needs To Stay In Delaware Court

By Vince Sullivan (January 13, 2022, 6:24 PM EST) -- The creditors who filed an involuntary Chapter 11 case against defunct health insurance provider the Aliera Companies told a Delaware bankruptcy judge Thursday that the case should stay in his court, where a related insolvency case is pending. During a hearing conducted virtually, attorneys for the petitioning creditors told Judge John T. Dorsey that the interests of justice would best be served if he continued to oversee the Aliera case because he is also presiding over the related bankruptcy case of Sharity Ministries. "The same fraud that led to Sharity's bankruptcy led to Aliera's bankruptcy, so there is only one court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS