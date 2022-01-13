Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Owens-Illinois Spinoff Proposes $610M Asbestos Claims Trust

By Rick Archer (January 13, 2022, 10:48 AM EST) -- Paddock Enterprises, a spinoff of glassmaker Owens-Illinois, has submitted a proposed Chapter 11 plan to the Delaware bankruptcy court that would establish a $610 million trust fund to pay off its legacy asbestos liability.

In a plan disclosure statement filed Wednesday, Paddock said the plan is the result of a settlement with its asbestos claimants committee and future asbestos claims representative, and will "result in a permanent resolution of all current and future asbestos personal injury claims against the debtor."

"This plan represents a favorable outcome for all parties, and we look forward to the plan's implementation as Paddock moves toward...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!