House Of Fraser Gets Court OK For Bulk Pension Buyout

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (January 13, 2022, 6:19 PM GMT) -- A court approved a bid on Thursday from the trustee of department store chain House of Fraser's pension fund to proceed with a bulk annuity buyout that it says will protect members' retirement pots while the retailer's pension fund sits in deficit. High Court Chief Master Karen Shuman gave the green light to an application from the trustee of the retail brand to enter into a bulk annuity deal that would give members of the fund a fixed guaranteed income. House of Fraser fell into administration in 2018 and was bought out by billionaire Mike Ashley. The trustees asked the court for permission...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS