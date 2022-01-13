Southern Copper Opposes 2 Firms' $7.5M Fee Bid In Chancery

By Rose Krebs (January 13, 2022, 4:21 PM EST) -- Southern Copper Corp. is arguing that Delaware Chancery Court should give Andrews & Springer LLC and Friedman Oster & Tejtel PLLC roughly half of the $7.5 million in fees they requested after reaching a proposed $24.5 million settlement of a stockholder suit asserting the company was exploited by controlling investors. In a brief filed Wednesday in "limited objection" to a bid by stockholder plaintiff Carla Lacey, who is represented by the two firms, Southern Copper argues that $3.675 million would be a more reasonable award than the $7.5 million sought for attorney fees and expenses. "Plaintiff requests a fee representing 30.6%...

