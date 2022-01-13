Adler Group To Sell €1B Property Portfolio To KKR, Velero

By Charlie Innis (January 13, 2022, 5:46 PM EST) -- Adler Group SA is parting ways with a €1.05 billion ($1.2 billion) portfolio of residential and commercial properties in a deal with KKR and Velero, as the German real estate company looks to trim its debt, according to an announcement on Thursday. The Berlin-based Adler Group said it expects to grab €600 million in net proceeds from the deal. The assets within the transaction include 14,400 residential and commercial properties, mostly situated in medium-sized cities across Eastern Germany. The deal values the portfolio at €1.05 billion, according to the announcement. With the expected cash proceeds, Adler Group aims to deleverage its...

