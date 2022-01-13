Fla. Student-Athletes Challenge Bar On Pay For Their Images

By Nathan Hale (January 13, 2022, 5:59 PM EST) -- The Florida High School Athletic Association, the National Federation of State High School Associations and the NCAA have been hit with a proposed class suit challenging their policies restricting student-athletes' ability to be compensated for the use of their name, images and likenesses. The suit, filed Monday in state court in Miami, claims that the organizations, which set the rules for high school and college sports in Florida, have violated the state's antitrust laws through policies barring high school students from receiving compensation for their name, image and likeness, or NIL, without forfeiting eligibility and limiting the length of college athletes'...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS