Cisco Foe Quickly Loses PTAB Appeal At Fed. Circ.

By Andrew Karpan (January 13, 2022, 8:14 PM EST) -- A Federal Circuit panel on Thursday quickly signed off on a ruling from the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that scratched off a venture capital-backed patent company's software program patent, after the company tried to sue Cisco for patent infringement. The page-long, unsigned judgment came down just three days a three-judge panel heard arguments from a NetFuel Inc. lawyer that attacked language used in a decision the PTAB issued on validity of one of the company's patents, which cover software that monitors and manages computer networks and the devices, like routers and switches, that run those networks. "Respectfully, this court should...

