King & Spalding Can Arbitrate Fight With Ex-Client

By Sarah Martinson (January 13, 2022, 4:52 PM EST) -- King & Spalding LLP has won its bid to arbitrate a dispute with a former client who was awarded more than $45 million against the Vietnamese government, after a Texas federal court found that a litigation funding contract's arbitration requirement governs the disagreement. U.S. District Judge Alfred H. Bennett said in a written order Monday that even though King & Spalding didn't sign the funding agreement struck between its client Trinh Binh and financier Burford Capital LLC, the dispute over whether the firm improperly received proceeds from the arbitration award constitutes a controversy related to the agreement that mandates confidential arbitration...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS