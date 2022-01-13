Railroad Wants Lines Divested In Rival's $31B Deal

By Matthew Perlman (January 13, 2022, 7:08 PM EST) -- After losing a bid to purchase the railroad, Canadian National Railway Co. said Thursday regulators should require Kansas City Southern Railway Co. to sell it several lines as a condition for approval of rival Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.'s $31 billion takeover. Canadian National filed a notice with the Surface Transportation Board, which is conducting the regulatory review of the deal, to argue that Kansas City Southern should have to divest its lines linking Kansas City, Missouri, and Springfield, Illinois, as a condition for approval. Canadian Pacific's move for Kansas City Southern comes after regulatory issues scuttled a competing bid from Canadian...

