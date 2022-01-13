Flipdish Raises $100M For Restaurant Payment Technology

By Elise Hansen (January 13, 2022, 5:00 PM EST) -- Flipdish said Thursday it raised $100 million, which the hospitality- and restaurant-technology company will use to create additional digital-savvy payment products. Ireland-based Flipdish provides payment technology such as QR code ordering and payment options at restaurant tables, online ordering, self-service kiosks and loyalty programs, according to its website. The latest funding gives the startup a $1.25 billion valuation, according to an announcement. Flipdish operates in 25 countries, including the U.S., Canada, Ireland, France and the U.K., it said. The latest funds will go toward additional payment products and toward expanding its customer base to include hotels, stadiums, movie theaters and airports,...

