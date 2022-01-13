Late Swipe Fee Claimants Can't Blame Court's E-File For Delay

By Silvia Martelli (January 13, 2022, 7:03 PM GMT) -- A London court dismissed an appeal Thursday brought by dozens of companies over their late swipe fee claims against Visa and Mastercard, ruling that retailers couldn't use the court's e-filing system to skirt long-standing claim service rules. Although claims are now automatically filed and issued when attorneys submit them online, administrative staffs still have to seal the documents officially before they can be served on a defendant, the Court of Appeal said. In a unanimous decision, a three-judge panel dismissed an appeal brought by dozens of companies to overturn findings that their lawyers at Scott + Scott UK LLP could not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS