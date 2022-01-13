LA County Board Eyes $30K Daily Fine For Illegal Pot Grows

By Sam Reisman (January 13, 2022, 7:39 PM EST) -- Two members of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have introduced a motion that would declare illegal marijuana grow operations a public nuisance and charge them $30,000 for each day they are out of compliance with local and state laws. The motion, introduced on Tuesday, represents the latest action by California state regulators and law enforcement to combat the illicit cannabis market, which has persisted in the Golden State even though a regulated recreational cannabis market has existed for years. "The unpermitted commercial cannabis activities including illegal cannabis cultivation are incredibly profitable and in particular, cannabis cultivation has continued to...

