Qatar Settles £100M Bank Suit Over Financial Market Attacks

By Joanne Faulkner (January 17, 2022, 5:41 PM GMT) -- Qatar has settled its lawsuit seeking more than £100 million ($136 million) from Emirates NBD Bank PJSC and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC for allegedly conspiring to rig local currency and bond indexes, which it says destabilized the country's financial markets. Judge David Foxton signed off the Jan. 6 deal at the High Court, resolving the case brought by the Gulf state over the alleged attacks on financial markets. Specific details of the agreement were not disclosed in the Tomlin order dated Wednesday, which stays an action by consent from both sides. Representatives for the parties were not immediately available for comment...

