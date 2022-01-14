Lamb McErlane Beefs Up RE, Trusts Groups With Pa. Merger

By James Boyle (January 14, 2022, 3:46 PM EST) -- Lamb McErlane PC and McMichael Heiney & Sebastian LLC, regional law firms in the Philadelphia suburbs, have merged their practices and will operate under the Lamb McErlane name. The deal adds McMichael Heiney's two attorneys, Winifred Moran Sebastian and Sam McMichael, as partner and as counsel, respectively, to Lamb McErlane's roster of 42 lawyers. Sebastian and McMichael will maintain McMichael Heiney's office on Locust Street in Oxford, Pennsylvania, and keep their three staff members, according to Joel L. Frank, chairman and managing partner of Lamb McErlane. Frank told Law360 Pulse on Friday that Sebastian and McMichael approached Lamb McErlane early in the...

