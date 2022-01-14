Ex-Morris, NJ, First Assistant Prosecutor Joins Wilson Elser

By Nick Muscavage (January 14, 2022, 4:17 PM EST) -- Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP has added a new attorney as of counsel in its Florham Park, New Jersey, office who is coming to the firm after working for more than a decade in a county prosecutor's office. Thomas Zelante, who previously served as the first assistant prosecutor in Morris County, has joined Wilson Elser's complex tort and general casualty practice, the firm announced on Thursday. Zelante said he decided to join Wilson Elser because he knew the firm had a good reputation from his firsthand experience with its attorneys. "I joined the firm as a result of the...

