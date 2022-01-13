Exclusion Bars Carbon Monoxide Suit Defense, Insurers Say

By Ben Zigterman (January 13, 2022, 5:00 PM EST) -- Two more insurers are hoping to avoid coverage of an underlying lawsuit over a carbon monoxide leak at a Maryland apartment complex, arguing Thursday that a pollution exclusion bars coverage for the property manager. Twin City Fire Insurance Co. and Hartford Casualty Insurance Co. asked a Maryland federal judge to declare that they don't owe coverage to Gates Hudson & Associates Inc., a real estate company in the Washington, D.C., area. Last week, American Guarantee & Liability Insurance Co. filed a similar suit seeking to avoid coverage of the contractor also named in the underlying suit. The Hartford units issued commercial...

