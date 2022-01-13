Texas AG Says Planned Parenthood Owes $10M

By Michelle Casady (January 13, 2022, 7:05 PM EST) -- The state of Texas has intervened in a lawsuit against Planned Parenthood Federation of America and several Texas affiliates, seeking disgorgement of $10 million in Medicaid payments it alleges the nonprofit health care provider was improperly paid after the state terminated its Medicaid provider credentials. The lawsuit was initiated by an anonymous "Alex Doe" in February 2021 and remained under seal until Wednesday, when U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk ordered the majority of documents in the case unsealed. Texas — which is also asking the court to triple the damages against Planned Parenthood and tack on additional civil penalties for each...

