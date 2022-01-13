Nordic Aviation Gets OK To Tap $170M DIP From Lenders

By Rick Archer (January 13, 2022, 4:35 PM EST) -- Aircraft leasing company Nordic Aviation Capital on Thursday got approval from a Virginia bankruptcy judge to tap into $170 million in debtor-in-possession financing after saying it has close to 90% of its secured noteholders on board with its restructuring plan. At a brief virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Huennekens approved Nordic's uncontested motion to allow it to draw on the DIP being offered by its secured lenders, which counsel for the company said was the only deal for bankruptcy financing it had been able to find. Ireland-based Nordic, which filed for Chapter 11 in December with more than $6.3 billion...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS