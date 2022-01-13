9th Circ. Panel Asks If Tax Cut Limit Statute Is Ambiguous

By Maria Koklanaris (January 13, 2022, 8:34 PM EST) -- A panel of Ninth Circuit judges questioned Thursday whether the American Rescue Plan Act's provision prohibiting states from using aid to pay for tax cuts is ambiguous and thus harmful to Arizona as the state claims. The Ninth Circuit on Thursday heard oral arguments on whether the American Rescue Plan Act's provision prohibiting states from using aid to pay for tax cuts is ambiguous and thus harmful to states, as many have claimed. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) The three-judge panel heard oral arguments in the state's appeal of a district court's denial of Arizona's request to drop the so-called tax mandate from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS