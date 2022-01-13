BitMEX Hires Ex-Coinbase GC As New Chief Risk Officer

By Al Barbarino (January 13, 2022, 8:40 PM EST) -- Cryptocurrency exchange BitMEX said Thursday it has hired the former general counsel of Coinbase to be its chief risk officer, a move that comes months after it paid a $100 million fine over claims that it operated illegally in the U.S. and evaded anti-money laundering rules. Marcus Hughes, who is also a former Morgan Stanley legal executive, will oversee BitMEX's regulatory affairs, risk, legal and compliance functions, sitting on the company's executive board and reporting directly to CEO Alexander Höptner, according to a blog post on the company's website. "World-class risk management, compliance, and regulatory affairs [programs] will be key enablers...

