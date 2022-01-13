Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Trend Micro Loses Attempt To Get Patent Case Out Of WDTX

By Ryan Davis (January 13, 2022, 7:45 PM EST) -- Western District of Texas Judge Alan Albright has denied cybersecurity software company Trend Micro's motion to transfer a patent suit against it by wireless network company Kajeet to California, ruling that Trend Micro had not shown the Golden State would be more convenient.

In a decision Wednesday, the Waco-based judge, who oversees nearly a quarter of all U.S. patent cases, cited the fact that related cases are pending in his district, as well as his perceived ability to bring cases to trial faster than judges in the Northern District of California, in concluding that transfer is not warranted.

He noted that...

