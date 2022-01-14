Nebraska Sues County Health Official Over Mask Mandate

By Joyce Hanson (January 14, 2022, 5:47 PM EST) -- Nebraska's Department of Health and Human Services has sued a county health director to block her order requiring Omaha to enforce a mask mandate as the rate of COVID-19 cases rises faster there than anywhere else in the state. Attorney General Douglas J. Peterson, a Republican, and Dr. Gary J. Anthone, public health director and chief medical officer of the Department of Health and Human Services, joined the department Wednesday in suing Dr. Lindsay Huse in her official capacity as director of the Department of Health of Douglas County, where Omaha is located. The suit also names members of the county...

