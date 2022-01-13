Boca Lab Owner Admits To $6.9M Medical Testing Scheme

By Rachel Scharf (January 13, 2022, 7:31 PM EST) -- The owner of a Boca Raton toxicology lab pled guilty in Florida federal court Thursday to billing Medicare for $6.9 million worth of improperly bundled COVID-19 and genetic testing orders obtained through bribery. Christopher Licata, 45, copped to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and agreed to pay a combined $4.3 million in forfeiture and restitution. The Delray Beach resident had been scheduled to stand trial next week on the government's April indictment. Licata admitted that between 2018 and 2021, he paid bribes to "patient brokers" Juan Nava Ruiz and Eric Frank, who in turn recruited Medicare beneficiaries...

