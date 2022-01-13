Wash. High Court OKs Puget Sound Fish Farm Switch

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (January 13, 2022, 7:20 PM EST) -- The Washington state Supreme Court on Thursday upheld an aquaculture company's right to switch the fish it raises in the Puget Sound from Atlantic salmon to steelhead trout, rejecting green groups' argument that the full environmental impacts had not been properly studied by the state. The court unanimously said that the state Department of Fish and Wildlife properly approved a marine finfish aquaculture permit that allowed Cooke Aquaculture Pacific LLC to change fish. Environmental groups including Wild Fish Conservancy had sued the department over the approval. To begin with, the court rejected Wild Fish Conservancy's argument that the department failed to...

