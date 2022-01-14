MoFo Attys Score Fees In Delta-8 Vape Maker Copyright Suit

By Katryna Perera (January 14, 2022, 5:08 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has granted Morrison & Foerster LLP attorneys more than $92,000 in fees for scoring a default judgment win last year on behalf of Delta-8 vape maker AK Futures LLC, which sued a competing smoking products distributor for alleged copyright infringement. In his Thursday order, U.S. District Judge James V. Selna granted AK Futures' complete request for $92,656 to be awarded to five attorneys and one paralegal from the law firm. Judge Selna said the case was "exceptional" and "warranted the award of reasonable attorney's fees and costs." He added that the billing rates charged by the attorneys...

