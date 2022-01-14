Standard Chartered Names World Bank's Top Atty As New GC

By Clarice Silber (January 14, 2022, 4:29 PM EST) -- U.K.-based Standard Chartered Bank has tapped World Bank Group's general counsel and vice president for compliance to become its new group general counsel, Standard Chartered said Thursday. Sandie Okoro will take on her role in early April and report to Standard Charted Group CEO Bill Winters. According to the bank, Okoro will replace David Fein, who retired at the end of 2021. In a statement, Okoro said she has long admired Standard Chartered for "the breadth of services it offers across the globe, and the reputation it has built of innovation and putting people and their communities first." Okoro will join Standard...

