GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

By Sue Reisinger (January 14, 2022, 3:51 PM EST) -- For cryptocurrency to succeed, a federal regulator said rules are needed that link tokens' value to traditional flat currency. And the U.S. Supreme Court has struck down a broad vaccine mandate, but approved another aimed solely at health care workers. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week. OCC Chief Calls for Bank-Like Rules for Stablecoin Issuers Regulating stablecoin issuers as if they were banks could help rather than harm innovation in the digital asset space, the acting chief of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said in a...

