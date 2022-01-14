Orphan Drug Approval Takeaways From Recent FDA Data

By Omar Robles and Katherine Jones (January 14, 2022, 4:02 PM EST) -- Several members of Congress have touted the Fairness in Orphan Drug Exclusivity Act, passed by the U.S. House of Representatives in May,[1] as a bill that closes a loophole in the Orphan Drug Act, or ODA.[2] According to Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-Penn., the bill's primary author, the legislation would, among other things, "boost competition in the marketplace and drive down the cost of new medicines."[3] Frank Pallone Jr., D-N.J., and Anna Eshoo, D-Calif., the Energy and Commerce Committee chair and Health Subcommittee chair, respectively, stated that the bill will close "a loophole that has been used to unfairly block generic drugs...

