Marketing Co. Asks 9th Circ. To Revive Virus Coverage Suit

By Eli Flesch (January 14, 2022, 2:17 PM EST) -- A California-based marketing company asked the Ninth Circuit to revive its pandemic coverage suit against a CNA unit, saying that the presence of the coronavirus at its Newport Beach offices caused the kind of physical loss required for coverage. O'Brien Sales and Marketing said Wednesday that a California federal court incorrectly ruled its "all-risk" policy with Transportation Insurance didn't cover losses the company sustained because of the virus and government restrictions. "The district court's conclusion that COVID-19 is not capable of altering property is contrary to O'Brien's allegations, and improperly resolves a factual dispute between the parties," the company said. "Courts...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS