Investor Hits HP With Suit Over $6M SEC Fine, Investigation

By Sarah Jarvis (January 14, 2022, 4:45 PM EST) -- An investor in HP Inc. has filed a derivative securities suit against current and former directors and officers of the computer and printer company, alleging they made misleading statements and oversaw sales practices that resulted in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation. Investor Gerald Lovoi, suing on behalf of nominal defendant HP Thursday, accused 16 directors and officers of causing the company to issue materially false and misleading statements regarding its supplies division, which sells supplies for printers such as ink and toner. Such statements and purported omissions came from November 2015 through June 2016 in financial filings and press...

