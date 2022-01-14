Pro Say: Understanding The High Court's Vaccine Rulings

Law360 (January 14, 2022, 8:23 PM EST) -- This week the U.S. Supreme Court blocked a Biden administration rule that would have required private employers with 100 or more workers to implement a vaccine-or-test policy but approved mandating vaccines for health care workers at facilities that receive government funding. On this week's episode of Pro Say, we review the rulings on this hotly contested issue and what it means as the omicron variant continues to rage across the nation. Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney and Alex Lawson bring you inside the newsroom and explain what you need to know about key legal developments. @media screen...

